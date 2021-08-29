Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters are battling a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building. Residents were hurriedly evacuated. The mayor of Milan says there were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building that was visibile for kilometers (miles). One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out. Within an hour, the flames had devoured the entire facade. The 60-meter (nearly 200-foot) tall building was designed to look like a ship’s keel and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street.