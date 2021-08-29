Crews rescue six people from disabled boats on flooded Cedar River

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Cedar Falls Fire Rescue crews rescued six people from disabled boats on the Cedar River Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m., both of the boats lost power and got stuck in a tree on a flooded portion of the Cedar River north of Black Hawk Park. The park is currently flooded and not accessible.

Firefighters launched two boats onto the swollen river from Island Park in Cedar Falls.

Crews rescued six people from the two boats and brought both the boats and passengers back to Island Park.

According to Cedar Falls Public Safety, the six adults and teenagers were not hurt.