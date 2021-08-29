‘Candyman’ slashes way toward No. 1 box office spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Candyman” has hooked the top spot at the North American box office. The Universal Pictures film starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II impressively pulled in more than $22.3 million through a quiet weekend despite concerns over the delta variant. The R-rated horror movie, co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, delves into an urban legend that believes if someone repeats “Candyman” five times in front of a mirror, that would summon the hook-handed killer. The sequel is a follow up to the original “Candyman” in 1992. The new film expects to gross $5.23 million in 51 international markets. “Candyman” claimed No. 1 over the second place “Free Guy.”