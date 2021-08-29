Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Delaware (KWWL) — President Joe Biden has met in private with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as the remains of their loved ones returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also plan to attend the “dignified transfer” of the fallen troops while at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. It's a military ritual of receiving the remains of those killed in foreign combat.

Here's what we know about the 13 service members who died on Thursday.

Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss of Corryton, Tennessee was 23 years old.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza of Rio Bravo, Texas was 20 years old.

Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee of Sacramento, California was 23 years old.

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover of Salt Lake City, Utah was 31 years old.

Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez of Indo, California was 22 years old.

Marine Corps Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum of Jackson, Wyoming was 20 years old.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola of Rancho Cucamonga, California was 20 years old.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui of Norco, California was 20 years old.

Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page of Omaha, Nebraska was 23 years old.

Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo of Lawrence, Massachusetts was 25 years old.

Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport, Indiana was 22 years old.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz of St. Charles, Missouri was 20 years old.

Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak of Berlin Heights, Ohio was 22 years old.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this story.