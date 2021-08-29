Anxious tenants await assistance as evictions resume

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — States have begun to ramp up the amount of rental assistance reaching tenants but there are still millions of families facing eviction who haven’t gotten help. The Treasury Department says just $5.1 billion of the estimated $46.5 billion in federal rental assistance, or only 11%, has been distributed by states and localities through July. Several states, including Virginia and Texas, have been praised for moving quickly to get the federal money out. But there are still plenty of states, from South Carolina to Arizona, who have distributed very little. The concerns about the slow pace intensified Thursday, after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.