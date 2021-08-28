The cap can make or break a severe weather forecast and plays a big role in everyday weather. But what is the cap? Well, for starters, you should know that the air generally cools with height: the higher you go, the colder it gets. In some instances, there is a layer of warm air a few thousand feet above the surface and the trend briefly reverses as temperatures warm with height. This is the cap, which acts as a lid on the atmosphere.

During the day, the sun heats up the ground and the ground heats up the nearby air. You have heard the term "warm air rises" before and you now also now know that air cools with height. So a warm pocket of near-surface air is warmer than its surroundings and it starts to rise through the relatively cooler air.

If the temperatures keep falling with height, that little pocket of air can keep rising, since it is warmer than its surroundings. As it rises through the cooler air, pressure drops the air pocket expands and cools to the point of saturation, hence, a cloud is born.

If that updraft, the rising pocket of air that is now a cloud, hits the cap or the layer of warm air above the surface, it cannot rise anymore because it is now cooler than its surroundings. Therefore, it is not able to fully develop into a rain or storm cloud and will look like the cotton ball type clouds that you get on a sunny, summer day.

The cap is a stable layer of air and the thicker the layer is, the harder it is for storms to develop. What if there is no cap or just a weak cap?

Well, think of the same setup with the rising pocket of air reaching that shallow stable layer. The rising air will easily be able to overcome that and will then be able to tap into even colder and drier air on the other side. Now the cap is broken. There is no longer a lid on the atmosphere, which means we have free convection, and a storm develops. An example would be the cauliflower type, towering cumulonimbus clouds that develop on a stormy day.

With all of the instability in the world, a thick cap could prevent storm development, even with all other severe weather ingredients in place. This is what we call a bust. Generally, the thicker the cap that storms can break through, the more explosive storms will be. It usually takes the perfect balance of instability, timing, and a cap to produce severe weather.