US Open players don’t need COVID shots; about half have them

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be some key contrasts when it comes to COVID vaccinations at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Players do not need to be vaccinated — and only about half are. Spectators suddenly now do after a change in policy was made just a few days before play begins Monday. Others such as chair umpires, ball kids and members of the media also need to show proof of vaccination. The other split — one that reflects segments of society as a whole — is that there are players such as Andy Murray who see vaccination as serving the greater good and players such as Novak Djokovic who call it a personal decision.