Two tornadoes confirmed in Floyd County Friday

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin has completed their damage assessment in Floyd County, and found damage from two tornadoes.

The first tornado was three miles west of Marble Rock. It was rated an EF-0 with 75 mph peak winds. It was on the ground for one minute and did damage to crops and tore off part of a roof of a farm outbuilding. No injuries were reported.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Marble Rock with 105 mph peak winds. The tornado lasted six minutes on its 3.2 mile path. Fortunately there were no injuries, but there was significant damage to farms, buildings, trees and crops.

