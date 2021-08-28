Train derailment leads to evacuations near New Hampton

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A train potentially carrying hazardous materials derailed near New Hampton Saturday evening.

Authorities issued evacuations in the area of 220 Street and Ivanhoe Court due to the hazardous material the train was believed to be carrying. Roads are blocked, keeping people away from the train.

Law enforcement urges the public to stay away from County Highway B57 in Chickasaw County until the situation is under control.

It was not confirmed if the train derailment was due to flooding in the area.

This is a developing story so be sure to stick with KWWL on-air and online as we learn more.