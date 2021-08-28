TRACKING: Slight chance of rain tonight; Cooler temperatures

Click here to check river levels.

Tonight: Mostly clear to start the night, with increasing clouds later as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers and storms are most likely in western Iowa, and will weaken as they move east. We keep a small chance of an isolated shower or storm after midnight here in eastern Iowa. Temperatures drop to the lower 70s and it will remain humid.

Sunday: A few showers or an isolated storm are possible early tomorrow morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. It will still be humid, but humidity drops throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Next Week: Temperatures will be cooler with lower humidity. There is a slight chance of storms Tuesday and Friday, and again next weekend. There’s not a lot of rain expected, which is good news for those dealing with flooding in northern Iowa.