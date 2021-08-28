TRACKING: Hot and humid today with more storms tonight

Ongoing storms and heavy rain north of Highway 20 is leading to areas of flooding. Stay vigilant on the roads and remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

Today: Storms are expected to diminish and move out around sunrise. This will be followed by a mostly sunny day after the front moves to the north of us, keeping afternoon storms and the chance for severe weather in Minnesota today. It will be breezy, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s and a heat index around 100 degrees this afternoon. Winds will be southerly at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: A cold front will start to organize and move through the area, giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms tonight. They do look to weaken/diminish as the night goes on, keeping the severe threat low. It will be warm and humid with lows in the low 70s and a south-southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: There may be a few lingering morning showers/storms, otherwise, some afternoon redevelopment is possible in the south. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with falling humidity thanks to a light northwest breeze. Highs will be in the upper 70s north to mid 80s south. Some smoke/haze may accompany the cold front throughout the day.

Monday: Besides a stray shower or storm in the far south, skies will be partly cloudy. Humidity will be lower and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Rest of the Week: Another chance for heavy rain/storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday. We look dry Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler next week – ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s.