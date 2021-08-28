River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jones County
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a
* Flood Watch for
the Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20.
* From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.
* At 11:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Flooding is possible.
* The river is expected to begin rising rapidly this afternoon.
* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached late this evening.
* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water affects the campgrounds at lower
Bailey’s Ford Park.
* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water affects West Main Street. Water also
affects residences on the south side of town.
&&