River Flood Watch from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jones County

The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a

* Flood Watch for

the Maquoketa River at Manchester Hwy 20.

* From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon.

* At 11:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

* Flooding is possible.

* The river is expected to begin rising rapidly this afternoon.

* Forecast…Flood stage may be reached late this evening.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet, Water affects the campgrounds at lower

Bailey’s Ford Park.

* Impact…At 14.0 feet, Water affects West Main Street. Water also

affects residences on the south side of town.

