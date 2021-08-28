Skip to Content

Rainfall totals and flooding Friday through Saturday

11:13 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Over the last 24 to 48 hours, north Iowa has been walloped by heavy rainfall. Some spots have reported over a foot of rainfall with the hardest hit areas being Chickasaw and Howard County. Here are the 24 hour estimates.

Here are the 48 hour estimates with point estimates placed on the map.

Flooding is a major issue in north Iowa right now.

Here is a full list of totals below. Note: these are 24 hour numbers cutting off around 7 or 8 AM on the morning of Saturday August 28. It is still raining at the time this article was published. As is always the nature of rainfall totals, they can differ greatly, even over small distances and may reflect a different amount than what you received at home.

CityAmount
Waterloo0.50
DubuqueT
Cedar Rapids0.00
Iowa City 0.00
Arlington4.50
Asbury 0.6 S 0.03  
Bloomington 3.5 N1.10
Cassville 7.8 ENE0.59
Cedar Falls 0.4 NE 0.45  
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW 0.51  
Cedar Falls 0.6 N 0.49  
Cedar Falls 1.4 SSE 0.54  
Cedar Falls 3.7 SW 0.63  
Center Point 4.0 SSE 0.01  
Central City 6.7 W 0.02  
Charles City2.33
Clutier0.30
Cresco 8.4 NE 1.20  
Decorah3.27
Decorah 4.9SE 2.12  
Decorah 7.9 ENE 0.62  
Dorchester 3 S1.83
Dougherty 2 NE2.12
Dubuque 1.4 WNW 0.04  
Dubuque L&D 110.03
Dundee 1.4 NNE 1.71  
Dyersville 1.7 ESE 0.08  
Eastman 2.4 NNE2.47
Eastman 5 NW2.92
Eldora 1.2 ENE 0.15  
Eldora 1.7 SSE 0.14  
Eldorado 1 E4.90
Elkader 6.8 WSW 3.28  
Elkader 6SSW1.75
Elma8.74
Fayette2.60
Fort Atkinson 2.6 W 4.60  
Fredericksburg 0.3 S 1.53  
Garwin0.23
Gays Mills  2.25
Gays Mills 1.0 NE2.75
Grundy Center1.53
Guttenberg L & D 100.88
Hampton0.32
Harpers Ferry 4.1 SW 3.04  
Harpers Ferry 6.4 SSW 2.56  
Hudson 1.1 SSE 0.48  
Independence 0.6 ESE 2.74  
Independence 0.9 WNW 2.65  
Independence 1.2 N 2.97  
Ionia 2 W3.15
Iowa Falls1.44
Iowa Falls 1 ENE2.25
Lansing 4.1 NW 1.86  
Lawler6.90
Lime Springs 1.5 N 1.73  
Lynxville Dam 92.92
Manchester NO. 20.03
Marquette 1 WSW2.28
McGregor3.28
Monona 2.51
Monona 9.8 N 1.84  
Mount Auburn 2.2 NNW 0.64  
Muscoda 0.5 WSW0.85
Nashua 2 SW1.39
New Hampton3.13
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE 1.80  
Oelwein 0.3 E 1.55  
Osage4.65
Osage 4.7 E 5.74  
Patch Grove 0.1 NNW1.69
Platteville 0.3 NE0.57
Postville 5.5 NE 2.37  
Prairie Du Chien 1.4 N2.28
Shellsburg 2.9 S T  
Spillville3.66
St. Ansgar7.58
Stanley 4 W0.61
Steuben 4 SE1.78
Toledo 3 N0.03
Traer0.10
Tripoli2.70
Wadena2.40
Waterloo 1.9 SSE 0.86  
Waterville 3 SE2.71
Waukon 0.8 S 2.49  
Waukon Jct 5 SW1.83
Winthrop 5.6 NNE 3.39  
Author Profile Photo

Brandon Libby

Meteorologist

