Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves in the odd position of violating state law in the name of keeping kids safe. Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, some legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But the battle is just beginning.