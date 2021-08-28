Iowan Heims sets record, finishes fifth in Tokyo

TOKYO (KWWL) -- Jessica Heims set an American record not once, but twice on Saturday night. The former Panther topped the mark she already held in the F-64 classification, with a best throw of 34.89 meters at the Paralympic Games. That made her the top F-64 athlete, and fifth overall in the F-64/F-44 competition.

The F-64 classification essentially indicates a leg impairment requiring a prosthetic, while F-44 requires an impairment with no prosthetic use. All three medalists came from the F-44 classification, including gold medalist Yao Juan of China who broke her own world record with a throw of 44.73 meters.

The Paralympic appearance marked the second for Heims as she improved from an eighth place finish in the 2016 Rio games.