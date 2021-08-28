IC Regina beats Williamsburg 16-14

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Beautiful night for football in Iowa city

Regina student section doing their best Lebron James impression tossing flour in the air for the first kickoff

Onto the game Regina rode the legs of Levi Daniel on the first drive leads to an opening drive field goal from Evan Lacia 3-0 Regals

Ensuing Raiders drive pass in picked off by Steven Liu and a great return he takes it all the way down inside the 5.

Very next play, Daniel this time punches it in himself 10-0 Regina

2nd quarter still, Regals knocking on the door again but check out the hit from Gable Dayton, its a fumble recovered in the endzone by the Raiders.

Williamsburg came out like a different team in the 2nd half, opening drive Kobe Julius finds in the back corner of the endzone for the raiders first score of the season

Following a Regina punt, Julius finds a wide open Gavin Doehrmann, rumbles all the way to the 3 yard line.

Next play he'd find paydirt. Play action pass to Doehrmann for the TD and the Raiders score 14 unanswered to take a 14-10 lead.

The Regals would add a touchdown in the 4th quarter and go on to win 16-14