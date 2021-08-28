Hurricane Ida forecast and impacts

Hurricane Ida has cleared Cuba and is back over some very warm gulf waters. It is currently a category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph and gusts of 100 mph.

Rapid intensification is expected with current forecasts putting Ida at a category 4 storm by the time it makes landfall tomorrow afternoon in Louisiana. Sustained winds could be around a very damaging 140 mph near the eyewall with gusts even higher. Widespread, catastrophic wind damage is likely. For reference, a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for wind gusts of 58 mph or higher.







In addition to the damaging winds, the Gulf Coast could experience significant and life-threatening storm surge of 10 to 15 feet (not inches, feet!).

Significant rainfall amounts are expected. Up to 15" of rain is possible with locally higher amounts. This will lead to an exception flooding threat.

A few tornadoes are also possible as the system moves inland.

Louisiana is still reeling after 5 landfalls in 2020 from category 4 Hurricane Laura, category 3 Hurricane Zeta, category 2 Hurricane Delta, Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The storm is expected to make landfall tomorrow in Louisiana 16 years to the day of Hurricane Katrina's landfall.