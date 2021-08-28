Groups hold march in Iowa City in support of voter rights

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Dozens gathered at the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus Saturday for a rally against voter suppression. It was one of more than 50 similar rallies held across the country in cities like Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Phoenix.

Participants called for more protections for voters amid a growing number of states that have passed laws critics say make it harder to vote, particularly for voters of color.

"We have to understand that this is bigger than just race," Anthony Smith, Pastor at New Creations International Church in Iowa City, said. "It is a moral issue, and it is infringing on our moral rights as registered voters. We should have the right, the opportunity, and the ability to vote as easily as possible."

Republican lawmakers in Texas are on the brink of passing an overhaul of its voting laws. Those changes include restrictions on voting by mail, limits on when voters can cast ballots, and other measures that Republicans say will improve the integrity of its elections.

In February, Iowa lawmakers passed a sweeping elections bill. The law cut the state's mail and in-person early voting period from 29 days to 20 days just four years after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days. It will also reduce the absentee ballot request period from 120 days to 70 days before an election.

In addition, polls will now close earlier on election day. From now on they will close at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

Republicans said it is about election integrity while Democrats like State Senator Joe Bolckum, D-Iowa City, called it an example of voter suppression.

"I think we should be approving legislation that makes elections easier for Iowans to participate in or make them more secure," Bolckum said. "I don't think any of the things passed by the Republican legislature did those two things."

Smith called on Federal lawmakers to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. The house passed the bill last week but passes Senate Republicans intend to block it.

"There is no reason for us to be limited from voting," he said. "What they should be doing is putting together some rules that would make voting easier like registering over the internet."

The bill would bring back parts of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, requiring states with a history of discrimination to get any changes to voting laws approved by the Justice Department.

It would also create an automatic voter registration system nationwide, expand early voting nationwide, and fund projects to modernize the country's voting systems.

"It is really important that every vote,r every Iowan eligible to vote, have their voices heard," Bolckum said. "We don't want to make it harder for people to participate because, through our democracy, we make decisions about everything that affects ordinary people."

The group ended the rally with a march from the Pentacrest through the pedestrian mall in Iowa City, with Mayor Bruce Teague leading the way.