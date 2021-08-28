Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16
AC/GC 29, Greene County 27, OT
ADM, Adel 41, Gilbert 7
Algona 25, Emmetsburg 0
Alta-Aurelia 21, West Monona 6
Ames 14, Marshalltown 7
Ankeny 49, Waukee 0
Assumption, Davenport 62, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 0
Audubon 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 20
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Camanche 14
Bedford 66, Lamoni 28
Bellevue 19, Northeast, Goose Lake 12
Bondurant Farrar 47, Ballard 14
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Central Lyon 7
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, River Valley, Correctionville 14
Burlington 39, Washington 18
CAM, Anita 48, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Iowa City West 20
Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Center Point-Urbana 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Central Clinton, DeWitt 30, Davenport, Central 24
Central Decatur, Leon 28, Southwest Valley 0
Central Elkader 30, Clarksville 28
Central Springs 29, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7
Cherokee, Washington 27, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Eagle Grove 6
Clarke, Osceola 43, Saydel 6
Clear Creek-Amana 36, Marion 35
Collins-Maxwell 46, Woodward Academy 13
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 34, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 16
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 18, Clarinda 6
Denison-Schleswig 28, Carroll 7
Denver 42, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Sioux City, West 6
Des Moines, North 24, Des Moines, Hoover 8
Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Des Moines, East 0
Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21
Dubuque, Senior 19, Dubuque, Hempstead 6
East Buchanan, Winthrop 24, Highland, Riverside 12
East Marshall, LeGrand 23, BCLUW, Conrad 0
East Mills 53, Woodbine 36
Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Albia 29
Eldon Cardinal 70, Pekin 19
English Valleys, North English 42, Midland, Wyoming 20
Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Storm Lake 0
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Griswold 8
Fairfield 27, Mount Pleasant 18
Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13
Fort Madison 43, Keokuk 0
GMG, Garwin 48, Grand View Christian 24
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0
Glenwood 38, Atlantic 0
Grinnell 37, Benton Community 34
Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7
Harlan 36, Lewis Central 29
Humboldt 35, Webster City 7
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7
Indianola 42, Ankeny Centennial 13
Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty High School 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, B-G-M 47
Jesup 34, Hudson 9
Johnston 28, Cedar Falls 22
Kee, Lansing 16, West Central, Maynard 0
Lenox 64, Seymour 6
Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Muscatine 14
Logan-Magnolia 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Lone Tree 38, Central City 8
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40, North Cedar, Stanwood 22
Mediapolis 44, Wapello 22
Meskwaki Settlement School 68, Janesville 30
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13
Missouri Valley 44, Shenandoah 29
Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 20
Monticello 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 74, Melcher-Dallas 6
Mount Vernon 47, Anamosa 18
Murray 40, East Union, Afton 8
Nevada 48, Boone 7
Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 12
Newton 41, Knoxville 0
Nodaway Valley 20, Mount Ayr 16
North Linn, Troy Mills 38, Alburnett 0
North Polk, Alleman 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
North Scott, Eldridge 41, Davenport, North 7
North Tama, Traer 31, Belle Plaine 14
North Union 21, Okoboji, Milford 20
Norwalk 34, Pella 31, OT
OA-BCIG 36, Ridge View 13
Ogden 33, Perry 0
Oskaloosa 35, Ottumwa 14
PAC-LM 28, Manson Northwest Webster 12
PCM, Monroe 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 14
Panorama, Panora 26, Colfax-Mingo 21
Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 22
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27, Pleasant Valley 21
Regina, Iowa City 16, Williamsburg 14
Riverside, Oakland 41, Red Oak 20
Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Kingsley-Pierson 38
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, LeMars 7
Sidney 46, Wayne, Corydon 6
Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant-Bennett 20
Sioux Center 31, Sheldon 0
Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Solon 63, West Liberty 0
South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 48, Roland-Story, Story City 20
South O’Brien, Paullina 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8
Southeast Polk 13, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7
Southeast Valley 28, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, OT
St. Mary’s, Remsen 44, Harris-Lake Park 14
Stanton 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14
Sumner-Fredericksburg 20, Starmont 6
Treynor 35, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 14, Edgewood-Colesburg 0
Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 14
Union Community, LaPorte City 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21
Unity Christian 21, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 15
Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Waukee Northwest 41, 2OT
Van Meter 42, Earlham 0
WACO, Wayland 56, Springville 24
West Branch 12, Lisbon 6
West Central Valley, Stuart 7, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
West Delaware, Manchester 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 7
West Hancock, Britt 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
West Harrison, Mondamin 58, Siouxland Christian 6
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Western Christian 0
West Marshall, State Center 45, South Tama County, Tama 6
West Sioux 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21
Westwood, Sloan 43, MVAO-CO-U 8
Wilton 21, Tipton 6
Winfield-Mount Union 84, Moravia 34
Winterset 26, Carlisle 3
Woodbury Central, Moville 52, Hinton 0
Woodward-Granger 33, Madrid 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Riceville vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Waukon vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/