Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:53AM CDT until August 30 at 3:20AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:53AM CDT until August 30 at 3:20AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Turkey River at Spillville.
* Until early Monday morning.
* At 12:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 12:30 AM CDT Saturday was 9.7 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet
just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning.