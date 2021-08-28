Flood Warning issued August 28 at 12:53AM CDT until August 30 at 3:20AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Turkey River at Spillville.

* Until early Monday morning.

* At 12:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 12:30 AM CDT Saturday was 9.7 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet

just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage

late tomorrow morning.