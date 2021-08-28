Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:28AM CDT until August 28 at 3:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 2:28AM CDT until August 28 at 3:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 228 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across
the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned
area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported that roads around the towns of
Alta Vista and New Hampton are flooded and impassable in
many locations.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Fredericksburg, Lawler, Ionia,
Protivin, Jerico, Chickasaw, and Alta Vista.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.