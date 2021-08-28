Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 1:16AM CDT until August 28 at 4:15AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…
Southern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…
* Until 415 AM CDT.
* At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
West Union, Fayette, Calmar, Ossian, Elgin, Clermont, Hawkeye,
Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Ridgeway, Waucoma, and Wadena.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.