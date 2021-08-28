Driver sustains minor injuries in rollover crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A teenager is in the hospital tonight receiving treatment for minor injuries sustained in a single car crash Saturday afternoon.

Linn County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a rollover accident at Highway 30 and the Cedar River at 5:55 p.m. There, they found a 2013 Ford Escape in a ditch. Upon further investigation, they learned the car had lost control while driving westbound on Highway 30, causing it to strike the median in a construction zone, and roll multiple times before landing in the ditch.

The driver of the car has been identified as Haley Turner, 19, of Fairfax. She was the only one in the car at the time of the crash and had been wearing her seatbelt. She was transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids for her injuries.

Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Mount Vernon Lisbon Police Department, Lisbon Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department, and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance Service all assisted at the scene.

Turner was also issued a citation by police for failing to maintain control of a vehicle.