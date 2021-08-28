Denver rolls past Wapsie Valley 42-0

(Denver - KWWL)

The Denver Cyclones kicked off the season with a 42-0 win over Wapsie Valley Friday night. After both teams traded punts on their opening possessions, senior RB Caylor Hoffer opened the scoring with a 10 yard TD run to give Denver a 7-0 lead. After a bad snap on a Warrior punt caused a turnover on downs, the Cyclones converted when QB Tye Bradley connected with Zander Norman for a 9-yard TD pass. That would extend the Cyclones lead to 14-0. The two teams traded turnovers in the 2nd quarter before the Cyclone defense held strong to stop a WV drive with about one minute left before the half. The Cyclones drive was capped off by a Bradley 20-yard TD pass to Hoffer to make it a 21-0 lead with 18 seconds left in the 1st half. After halftime, the Cyclones defense continued to hold strong, stopping every Wapsie Valley drive. Meantime, the Cyclones offense doubled its 1st half production to make the final score 42-0. Denver visits Union Community Schools for its next game while the Warriors head to Nashua-Plainfield for its next game.