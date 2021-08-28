Congresswoman Ashley Hinson announces bid for re-election

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- Congresswoman Ashley Hinson officially launched her campaign for re-election on Saturday. The freshman congresswoman who represents Iowa's First Congressional District made the announcement in front of hundreds of supporters at her BBQ Bash Fundraiser at the Linn County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

"We all know what is at stake in this next election. It is truly the future of this country," Hinson said. "It is why you and I are here today and it is why you sent me to Washington D.C. to work for you and be your voice. I am here today to say no matter what storm comes in the next year, we are ready to fight, we are ready to win and we are ready to retire Nancy Pelosi."

In July, Democratic State Senator Liz Mathis announced her campaign to represent the first district in Iowa's delegation in the US House of Representatives.

"It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa," Mathis said in a statement announcing her campaign. "I’m running because Iowans deserve better leadership and a member of Congress who listens to their concerns and delivers results.”

Both Mathis and Hinson are former news anchors in eastern Iowa, having worked at KWWL and KCRG.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who served with Mathis in the state legislature, criticized Mathis' voting record.

"She voted against legislation to bring our kids back in school full time, she voted against a bill to stop government mandates on our kids and our parents, and she voted against lower taxes," Reynolds said. "If she were to get elected, she would be voting with Nancy Pelosi, who has been doing everything as a contrast to what we have been doing in this state. She will restrict your freedom and take more money out of your pocket."

The first congressional district has flipped between parties in the past few election cycles. Finkenauer, a Democrat, unseated Republican Rep. Rod Blum in 2018 in a "blue wave" in a midterm election. Hinson, a Republican and supporter of President Trump, won back the seat for the GOP in 2020.

"We are fighting against a spending spree like no other. We are fighting a national security crisis," Hinson said. "I am fighting for taxpayers and rural America by standing up for our small businesses. I am trying to make those tax cuts permanent long term."

The first-term congresswoman vowed to get big government out of the way, citing the "red tape reduction act" she introduced, which would make some of President Trump's anti-regulation policies permanent.

"We are seeing President Biden and Speaker Pelosi take this country in the wrong direction and we are seeing the consequences of that," Hinson said. "We've put our safety and security at risk, both here at home and overseas and on the global stage."

Hinson said she originally ran for Congress to bring Iowan's stories and issues to the nation's capital.

"I understand how important making sure Iowa's voice is heard in Washington is and trying to cut through that chaos and disfunction," Hinson said.

Hinson was joined by several other Republican lawmakers, including Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Reps. Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-IA 3 and Randy Feenstra, R-IA 4.

2016 Iowa Caucus winner Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was back in the Hawkeye state for the fundraiser. He praised Hinson's work in Congress and had sharp criticism for the President.

"Iowa is an incredible place," Cruz said. "The men and women of Iowa commit to public engagement, you commit to leadership. You have a commitment to freedom in this nation, and Iowa is going to lead the way in bringing the country back in 2022."

On Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Party called Cruz's appearance a "betrayal" of Iowa farmers.

"Senator Ted Cruz actively works against Iowa’s proud biofuels industry. He is a friend of Big Oil and as Senator Chuck Grassley said so himself 6 months ago - Cruz continues to a critical part of Iowa’s agriculture sector," IDP Chair Ross Wilburn said in a statement. "Senator Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson are betraying Iowa farmers by inviting him to headline a fundraising event."

The situation at the border, the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, and the Democrat's $3.5 trillion spending bill were among the most common topics for speakers.

"We also have the spending crisis, and we have an inflation crisis, so life is less affordable," Hinson said.