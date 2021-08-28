Chickasaw County Sheriff issues no travel advisory due to flooding
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - After dealing with storms and excessive rain, the Chickasaw County Sheriffs Department has issued a no travel advisory for parts of the county.
RESIDENTS CAN NOT TRAVEL ON THE FOLLOWING ROADS:
- Any secondary or gravel roads
- Highway 18 W. of Fredricksburg
- Highway 18 W. of New Hampton
This comes after the sheriff told KWWL many of these roads are completely underwater. There is no estimate as to when the travel advisory will lift.
Chickasaw County remains under flash flood watch and flood warnings.