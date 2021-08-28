Skip to Content

Chickasaw County Sheriff issues no travel advisory due to flooding

10:45 am Top StoriesTop Story - Weather
chickasaw county flood image 1
Photos taken by resident, Rose Carver.
chick county flood image 4
Picture taken by resident, Selena Ann, east of New Hampton.
chick county flood image 3
Picture taken by resident, Selena Ann, east of New Hampton.
chick county flood image 7
Photo taken by Vanessa Lynn Chase in Fredricksburg.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - After dealing with storms and excessive rain, the Chickasaw County Sheriffs Department has issued a no travel advisory for parts of the county.

RESIDENTS CAN NOT TRAVEL ON THE FOLLOWING ROADS:

  • Any secondary or gravel roads
  • Highway 18 W. of Fredricksburg
  • Highway 18 W. of New Hampton

This comes after the sheriff told KWWL many of these roads are completely underwater. There is no estimate as to when the travel advisory will lift.

Chickasaw County remains under flash flood watch and flood warnings.

Author Profile Photo

Alaina Kwan

Morning Reporter

More Stories

Skip to content