Chickasaw County Sheriff issues no travel advisory due to flooding

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - After dealing with storms and excessive rain, the Chickasaw County Sheriffs Department has issued a no travel advisory for parts of the county.

RESIDENTS CAN NOT TRAVEL ON THE FOLLOWING ROADS:

Any secondary or gravel roads

Highway 18 W. of Fredricksburg

Highway 18 W. of New Hampton

This comes after the sheriff told KWWL many of these roads are completely underwater. There is no estimate as to when the travel advisory will lift.

Chickasaw County remains under flash flood watch and flood warnings.