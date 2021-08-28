Austria’s Kurz reelected to lead conservative People’s Party

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s conservative People’s Party has voted overwhelmingly to reelect Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as its leader at a party gathering. Kurz, 35, received the backing of 533 of 536 delegates, or 99.4%. He has led the party, known as OVP, since 2017, and became the country’s youngest-ever chancellor later that year. The vote was a sign of the OVP’s confidence in Kurz, who has had a few difficult months politically. In May, he was put under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion that he made false statements to a parliamentary commission. Kurz has denied the allegations and resisted calls for his resignation.