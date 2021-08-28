Boat sinks in Bangladesh pond, 21 dead, others missing

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank after a collision in a large pond in Bangladesh, and officials said 21 people were dead and about 50 missing. A witness told a Dhaka newspaper that two cargo vessels hit the trawler, which sank quickly. It happened about 50 miles east of the capital Friday evening. A police official told The Associated Press that rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies and survivors have said about 100 people were on board. Local media quoted an administrator as saying about 50 people were missing.