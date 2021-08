The Xavier vs Western Dubuque match up in football has turned into one of the best in Iowa over the past four years. The Saints won last years match up 38-21 & they would get to host the Bobcats for the second straight year. Both teams looked a bit sloppy in week one with multiple fumbles, but the 6th ranked Saints would put up 434 total yards of offense on their way to a 28-14 week 1 victory.