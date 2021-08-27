Waterloo Fire & Rescue ready to bring back smoke trailer to schools

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - After not being able to go to schools last year, Waterloo Fire and Rescue is ready to bring out the smoke trailer this year!

Believing hands-on learning is the best way to learn fire safety, the department uses the trailer to simulate emergencies with kids.

THE TRAILER INCLUDES:

One room to escape out of a window.

A temperature controlled door to learn how to feel a door correctly.

A telephone to call 911.

And more.

Using theatricals, like a smoke machine, during simulations, the department believes it's an effective way for kids to learn escape routes because it's interactive. Unable to bring the trailer out last year, Battalion Chief Bill Beck said they're ready to bring the experience back to local schools.

"We always just make it open to the schools, if they want us to bring it, they just need to call downtown to the main fire headquarters, talk to the chief commander, and set up a time," Beck said, "we'll follow what our protocols are along with what the school's protocols are just to be the safest for everybody."

Beck also said they're ready for kids to use it again, especially before the temperatures start to drop.

"Once it gets cold we can't really use the trailer anymore it's not heated, but once it gets cold that's when all the heating issues start to come in and we do see those fires come in," Beck said, "anytime that we can get a chance to talk with them before an incident happens is best."

The department was able to bring the trailer out during, "National Night Out," on August 3rd. However, Beck said schools have not scheduled for simulations yet.

Beck also said the trailer can be used at any kind of event, not just schools.