US raises concerns about treatment of ex-Jordanian official

12:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. State Department has raised concerns to Jordan about the possible mistreatment of a former top official imprisoned for sedition in an alleged plot against the Western-allied monarchy. The lawyer for Bassem Awadallah, who is a U.S. citizen, has said the trial lacked due process and alleged his client endured inhumane conditions. A State Department official confirmed on Friday that the U.S. Embassy this month expressed concerns to  Jordan “over allegations of mistreatment.” Awadallah, a former top adviser to the king, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family, were found guilty of sedition and incitement last month and sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

Associated Press

