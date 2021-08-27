Devastating hurricane could hit New Orleans on Katrina anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (KWWL) — Forecasters now say Tropical Storm Ida could be a major Category 3 hurricane with top winds of 115 mph when it nears the U.S. coast.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida is showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could hit Cuba on Friday and slam into Louisiana on Sunday.

Category 3 hurricanes can cause devastating damage. Climate scientist Jim Kossin says it’s headed straight towards New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared an emergency for all of Louisiana and says people should be in safe places to ride out the storm by Saturday night.

If Ida makes landfall in New Orleans on its projected date of Aug. 29, it will hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Hurricane Katrina killed almost 2,000 people, destroyed 100,000 homes and flooded 80% of New Orleans.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.