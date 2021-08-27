TRACKING: Storms possible in northern Iowa later this afternoon

Today: Showers and thunderstorms in northern Iowa will exit early this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It’s going to be another muggy and warm day with temperatures in the lower 80s north to lower 90s south.

There is a stationary front set up across northern Iowa at that could spark off scattered storms later this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could contain gusty wind and small hail. Check the radar before you head out.

Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms in northern Iowa will come to an end. The sky becomes partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. The wind will be south 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a south wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night into Sunday: A cold front pushes through bringing scattered showers and storms. Behind it, cooler temperatures and lower humidity.