TRACKING: Storm chance tonight and hot/humid Saturday

Tonight: It is another warm and humid night. There is a chance for a few storms north of Highway 20 otherwise it will be partly cloudy for eastern Iowa. Low temperatures drop into the low 70s.

Saturday: It is a going to be a hot and humid day. Plenty of sunshine is expected to add to how hot it feels if you are not in the shade. Highs reach the low 90s with dew points in the low 70s. The wind is from the south at 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: The sky is mostly clear during the evening with clouds increase after midnight. An isolated storm is possible late. Lows are near 70.

Sunday: As the front passes there is a chance for a few showers/storms during the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. It is a little cooler with highs in the mid-80s and the humidity level slowly drops during the afternoon.