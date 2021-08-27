TRACKING: Heat, humidity, and some storms

Ongoing storms and heavy rain north of Highway 20 may lead to some areas of flooding this morning. Stay vigilant during your morning commute and don’t drive through flooded roadways.

Today: This activity may linger through much of the morning with some redevelopment possible in the afternoon across the area. This second round is uncertain right now, but if it happens, some storms may become strong to severe with a wind/hail/heavy rain threat and low tornado threat. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, breezy, hot, and humid. Highs should climb to the upper 80s and low 90s (low to mid 80s north of Highway 20) with max heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be in from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: The chance for showers/storms will continue, mainly for our northern counties with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low 70s and it will be humid with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: We should catch a break from the rain but not from the heat and humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s north to low 90s along and south of Highway 20. Heat indices may reach the mid to upper 90s with a south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: A cold front will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday with partly sunny skies. The severe threat is low at this time, but some heavy rain is possible. It will still be humid, but we will be cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

Next Week: The parade of storms will continue with chances every day except for Wednesday right now. Winds will shift from the east to the south throughout the week with highs climbing from the low 80s to the mid 80s. There may still be some humidity along the way.