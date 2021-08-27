The Latest: Spain wraps up Kabul evacuation operation

The Spanish government says it has ended its evacuation operation from Afghanistan with the arrival in Dubai of the two military aircraft that have carried Spaniards and vulnerable Afghans out of the Taliban-controlled country. The last flights early on Friday carried Spanish aid workers, Afghan collaborators and their relatives, as well as the last 81 soldiers and diplomats that Spain kept at the Kabul airport, a statement from the Spanish government said. They were expected to arrive in Madrid later on Friday. Spain has evacuated a total of 1,900 Afghan nationals, the statement said.