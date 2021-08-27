Second suspect arrested in deadly Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A second man is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Waterloo on Tuesday near the Kwik Star on Highway 218.

Daijon Jarell Stokes, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday for 1st Degree Robbery in connection to the incident. A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday also for 1st Degree Robbery as well as Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Washington St. around 4:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found Dayton Sanders, 20, of Waterloo lying in the median with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened as first responders were also dealing with the aftermath of the storm that came through the area Tuesday.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and speak with witnesses. They ask that anyone in the area at the time of the crime contact them at 319-291-4340.

They are also asking anyone with video or photos regarding the shooting to submit them here.