No injuries, but significant damage after Marble Rock tornado

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (KWWL)- The community of Marble Rock in Floyd County suffered significant damage from a tornado Friday evening.

Members of the Marble Rock Fire Department said there were no injuries but quite a bit of damage.

First responders spent several hours driving around to survey the damage and check on residents.

Several barns were destroyed, some propane tanks were knocked over, and many trees and lots of corn were knocked down.

On the Carney families farm, two barns and five or six sheds were destroyed.

"I've got tractors and stuff in the sheds and the storm pulled the poles right out of the ground and took them in there out in the field," Tom Brunner, who farms the land, said. "What a mess. That's why you got insurance."

The Carney's currently live in Colorado but still own the land. Brunner said he called the owner to tell him the news.

"I called my brother who lives a mile and a half up the road, and I said 'you get hit?' and he said 'no, it went over the top of me,'" he said. "I said, well what about the Carney's, and he said 'you got nothing.'"

Brunner and Carney have already made some calls and have many friends coming out to the property on Saturday to help clean up. With so much damage, though, he said he wasn't sure where to start.

"The house looks okay, but I think it's twisted," Brunner said.

First responders in Marble Rock asked the public to stay away from areas where they were working. They did not want people gathering to look at some of the more heavily damaged areas Friday night.

Utility crews worked through the night to fix downed power lines from the storm.