More rainfall for the area Thursday 8/26 to Friday 8/27

This week has been a soggy one and has finally led to a surplus of rainfall in some of our cities this month (not including rain since midnight).

Over the last 24 hours, we have seen some significant rainfall in some of our deepest drought-stricken areas in the northwest. Rainfall along the Iowa-Minnesota border was heavy enough to prompt a Flash Flood Warning early this morning.

Here is a full list of totals from 7 AM Thursday 8/26 to about 8 AM Friday 8/27.