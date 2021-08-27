Marion Public Library to require masks

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Marion Public Library is putting a mask mandate in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The mask requirement will go into effect on Monday, August 30, and will apply to anyone 2 or older regardless of vacciantion status.

The Uptown Library and MPL Tech Station are the only locations where masks will be required. The library also recommends social distancing at outdoor programming events.

The Library Board of Trustees and Library Leadership team say they will continue to assess COVID-19 in Linn County and provide updates online.

