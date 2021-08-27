Marion Police investigating death of infant

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) - Police are investigating the death of an infant after the child was found unresponsive.

Marion Police are investigating a death after first responders were called to an unresponsive infant on Thursday at the Azure Apartments on 10th Street and Boyson Road. First responders attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police say the circumstances of the death will be investigated an autopsy will be conducted.