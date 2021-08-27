Skip to Content

Marine from southwest Iowa among those killed in Kabul

2021-08-27
Kabul Airport troops killed

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) -- The family of a 23-year-old Marine from Omaha says he was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page said Friday in a statement that he was part of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California. Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area.

The family said he is mourned by his parents, stepmother and stepfather, four siblings, a girlfriend and grandparents. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Several Iowa lawmakers reacted to the news on Twitter, offering prayers to Page's family.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

KWWL

