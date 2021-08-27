Marine from southwest Iowa among those killed in Kabul

OMAHA, Nebraska (KWWL) -- The family of a 23-year-old Marine from Omaha says he was among the 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The family of Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page said Friday in a statement that he was part of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California. Page was raised in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha metro area.

The family said he is mourned by his parents, stepmother and stepfather, four siblings, a girlfriend and grandparents. The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group.

Several Iowa lawmakers reacted to the news on Twitter, offering prayers to Page's family.

Heartbreaking to learn of the loss of Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page who sacrificed his life serving our country in Afghanistan He was raised in the heartland (Red Oak & the Omaha area) May God bless this young man & his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 27, 2021

Such heartbreaking news.



Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page was raised in Red Oak. Please join me in praying for his family, friends, and fellow servicemembers. https://t.co/VctuRtm0BW — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) August 27, 2021

Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak, IA, lost his life in yesterday’s terrorist attacks in Kabul. He is a hero. My heart is breaking for Daegan’s family & the loved ones of all the U.S. service members who died yesterday. Please join me in praying for them. https://t.co/8gJ64Jatxi — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) August 28, 2021

Heartbreaking. My prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page of Red Oak. #IA02 https://t.co/FiuwRzPPqV — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) August 27, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear Corporal Daegan William-Tyeler Page, a native Iowan, lost his life in Kabul yesterday. Lynette and I are praying for his loved ones during this difficult time. God bless all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country. — Rep. Randy Feenstra (@RepFeenstra) August 28, 2021

MORE COVERAGE ON AFGHANISTAN:

The Associated Press contributed to this story