Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court has signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts.

The order signed Friday by Chief Justice Susan Christensen says all people entering court-controlled areas must wear a face covering regardless of the person's vaccination status.

The order contradicts Gov. Kim Reynolds' long-term policy against widespread mask mandates but isn't against the law. In May she signed a law that bans cities, counties, and school districts from requiring masks.

Iowa is among nine states that have banned schools from implementing universal mask mandates. Recently, Iowa City parents have signed a petition to request the city's school district go against the governor's ban and implement a mask mandate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Read more coronavirus stories.