Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Hardin County
…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa,
northwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following
areas, in central Iowa, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin and Webster. In
north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock,
Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. In northeast Iowa,
Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Emmet, Palo Alto and
Pocahontas. In west central Iowa, Calhoun.
* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* Storms with heavy rainfall will continue over portions over
northern Iowa into the early morning hours, which will support a
threat of flash flooding in the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
