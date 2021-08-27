Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Buchanan County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northwest Illinois and Iowa, including the following
areas, in northwest Illinois, Carroll and Jo Daviess. In Iowa,
Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Linn.
* Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* Heavy rains are taking place over northeast Iowa early this
morning. Some of this activity may drop south into locations north
of Highway 30 prior to sunrise, resulting in a heavy rain
possibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
