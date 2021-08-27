Farmers clean-up damage after storms roll through Bremer County earlier this week

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - Following severe weather earlier this week, Bremer County farmers are working on cleaning up the damage done to their equipment and crops.

Tripoli and surrounding communities were hit hard by strong winds and left trees and power lines covering roads. Vehicles needed to weave around downed trees, and even drive in yards of houses in order to make it to their destination.

"It's…it's devastating," farmer Lowell Biermann said.

A few days following the storm, much of the tree debris in cities like Tripoli was nearly all cleaned up.

"Most of the people have their damages either completely cleaned up or have a good start on it," Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage said.

However, it is a different story driving in and out of town in the rural parts of the county. Local farmers took some of the hardest hits.

"It's hundreds of thousands, if not more, of acres that were impacted," Ladage said.

Corn stalks flattened or broken in fields nearly everywhere you look. In some areas, the crop damage stretches for miles.

"Our livelihood is at stake every year when we put this crop in and that's why it's so important for us to get it and get it home and put it in the bin," Biermann said.

The crop damage makes for more work. The corn will have to be harvested earlier and dried more. Attachments for combines also need to be purchased in order to effectively harvest the flattened stalks.

Farmers from Cedar Rapids have offered farmers in Fayette and Bremer counties some of the equipment they used when harvesting flattened corn from last year's derecho. All the work will take more time and money.

"It's a challenge. I mean, it makes for an adventure," Biermann said.

Crops weren't the only things damaged on farms.

The Matthias family had all six of their grain bins destroyed. One was lifted off the ground and landed just feet away from the home where they were taking shelter.

"We're really lucky. Honestly. I have a house," resident Mischa Matthias said, "This is the acreage my husband grew up on, so these are the bins that his dad built…I hadn't really thought of that."

The family is taking down each one completely, in order to rebuild and recover.

"That's all fixable and replaceable. All the livestock was fine and all the humans, so that's really what mattered," Matthias said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths as a result of Tuesday's storm.

Following the storms, Gover Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for both Bremer and Fayette county. It opens up state resources for those who need it, such as financial aid and mental health resources, for those who qualify.