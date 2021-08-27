Dubuque Mayor focuses on overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, looking toward the future in State of the City address

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- In his quarterly State of the City, Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol focused on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and looking toward the future in the form of the Imagine Dubuque initiative.

Citing the unified message earlier this summer from nearly 200 local health care providers representing 12 Dubuque County medical organizations, Buol is encouraging residents who can get vaccinated to do so.



“It is my sincere hope that unvaccinated residents, those who have no medical reason to not be vaccinated, will hear this message from the same local doctors that otherwise care for them, their families, and friends,” Buol said. “As they said, we are in a situation where we can prevent severe disease, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 by vaccination.”



Buol added that the city has a bright future to look forward to, expanding on the Imagine Dubuque comprehensive plan and projects such as the new Miracle League of Dubuque Complex.

