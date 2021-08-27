Dike-New Hartford opens with 35-21 upset of No. 5 Columbus

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Dike-New Hartford erased an early 14-0 deficit as the Wolverines rallied to top fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus 35-21.

“Our offensive line did a great job. Coaches made adjustments at halftime," said DNH senior quarterback Jacob Stockdale. "We just pounded them down the field and ended up with a good win against a great team.”

Columbus looked unstoppable on their first two drives. Quarterback Carter Gallagher picked up 41 yards on a keeper on the opening play from scrimmage and later scored on a seven-yard scramble. Gallagher then hit a wide open Caden Hartz on a 50-yard touchdown strike for a 14-0 lead. The Sailor duo hooked up for two scores on the night.

That's when Dike-New Hartford flipped the switch.

“We knew we were down from the start. We weren't really that physical, but we really just rallied on each other," said junior running back Jerek Hall, "We motivated each other, and the sideline was phenomenal, so that just pushed things along.”

Stockdale capped off a long drive with a one-yard sneak on fourth and goal to pull the Wolverines within seven at half. Later, Rhett Wardell scored from inside the one on the opening drive to tie the game at 14 apiece.

After the two swapped scores to tie the game at 21, DNH's Hall went to work scoring from four and ten yards to put the game away in the fourth quarter. The junior finished the night with 187 rushing yards.

For Dike-New Hartford, it was a signature victory in game number one after losing nearly ninety-percent of their scoring from last season's playoff team.

“We lost some very, very good football players last year," said head coach Don Betts, "but we had a lot of good football players sitting behind them waiting for their chance. They got their chance tonight, and they've responded well.”