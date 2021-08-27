‘Day of Action’ planned to help find Xavior Harrelson; missing since May

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KWWL) - Community members keep their hopes alive to find 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson by hosting a 'Day of Action' on Friday, August 27th.

Marking three months since disappearing from his Montezuma home, community volunteer groups are asking people across the country to do three things:

Email friends Share social media posts Hand out missing child fliers with Xavior's photo

In efforts to spread the word and get more information about Xavior's disappearance, the founder of 'Mollie's Movement,' Joy VanLandschoot stated it's important to keep asking questions.

"Xavior needs us. There are so many ways to help spread awareness that he is missing. We need to keep asking "Where's Xavior?" Please do three things today to spread the word and to bring Xavior home. Can you imagine the ripple effect if everyone did three little things?” Joy VanLandschoot, Founder of Mollie's Movement

