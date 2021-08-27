CR Kennedy beats IC West 27-20 in week 1 thriller

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - The Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars beat the Iowa City West Trojans 27-20 Friday night to open their season with a W. Kennedy scored a go-ahead touchdown with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead and hold on.

This was West's first game in three years without the services of QB Marcus Morgan, a two-sport athlete who scored 53 touchdowns in his Trojan career. Morgan graduated this past spring and now plays baseball at the University of Iowa.

West went with freshman Jack Wallace, who played tough but did have a few mistakes. In his first series, Wallace threw a pick-six to Kennedy's Dominic Mann Jr. Mann Jr. was born without his right hand but can still make electric plays on the football field.

After being down 7-0, Wallace did calm down and threw a TD to Christian Janis Jr. That evened things at 7-7. The teams would trade TDs again to make 14-14 at halftime.

Kennedy reclaimed the lead with 5:35 left in the 3rd quarter, but Wallace responded with a 1-yard rushing TD. Both teams flubbed their XP attempts and it was 20-20.

Kennedy scored with 2:47 left to make it 27-20. West drove the ball across the 50 yard line but Wallace threw an interception to end their hopes.

Kennedy plays Bettendorf in week 2 and West plays Muscatine.